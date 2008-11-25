Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Ban On Toys With Phthalates Is Retroactive

Senator refutes safety commission's interpretation of recently passed law

by David J. Hanson
November 25, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A legal opinion on the law banning phthalates in toys from the general counsel of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is wrong, according the law's principal author, Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.).

At the request of a law firm seeking clarification of the ruling for its commercial clients, CPSC General Counsel Cheryl A. Falvey wrote that the phthalate ban in the recently passed Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act does not apply retroactively. This interpretation would mean that retailers would not have to remove existing toys and children's products containing phthalates from their shelves by the Feb. 10, 2009, deadline in the law. The ban only applies to products manufactured after the effective date, Falvey indicated.

In response, Boxer said that Falvey's opinion violates the clear language of the act. "This opinion is harmful to our children and a blatant disregard for the law," Boxer stated. In a Nov. 21 letter to Falvey, Boxer said it is clearly the intent of Congress to ban the sale of any children's toy or child care article containing certain phthalates by the February date and that "any other interpretation has no basis in fact." She demanded that Falvey immediately withdraw the opinion.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE