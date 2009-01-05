AstraZeneca, MAP In Asthma Drug Pact

AstraZeneca has linked with MAP Pharmaceuticals to develop a nebulized formulation of budesonide, a potential pediatric asthma treatment in Phase III trials. MAP will get $40 million upfront. It could also reap $35 million if the drug achieves its safety and efficacy goals in the Phase III trials and could gain up to $240 million in other milestone payments. The asthma drug uses Elan's NanoCrystal technology to achieve the small and stable particles that enable delivery through nebulization.
