Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Squeezing The Opacity Out Of Sodium

Under extreme pressure, sodium metal becomes optically transparent and transforms into a dielectric insulator

by Rachel A. Petkewich
March 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Under extreme pressure, sodium metal becomes optically transparent and transforms into a dielectric insulator. The transformation goes against normal physical expectations, according to the international team of physicists who report the discovery (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature07786). Deciphering the fundamental properties of highly compressed matter is important for understanding stars and giant planets. Yanming Ma of Jilin University, in China, and collaborators used diamond-anvil cells to condense sodium samples approximately fivefold, which forced the deep-core electrons in the samples' atoms to overlap, collapsing the metallic structure. At atmospheric pressure, sodium is silver in color, opaque, and exhibits a body-centered cubic packing structure. The team observed that sodium samples exposed to 2 million atmospheres (~200 GPa) of pressure first turned black and then became transparent. Combining spectroscopic and X-ray diffraction data collected from the dense samples with computational data, the researchers determined that the new transparent phase has a six-coordinate, highly distorted double-hexagonal close-packed structure. They attribute the insulating properties "to p-d hybridizations of valence electrons and their repulsion by core electrons into the lattice interstices." The researchers also suggest that other elements or compounds may exhibit the same insulating phase when their core electrons are forced to overlap.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE