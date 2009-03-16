Total Revamps Its Chemicals In France

French oil company Total is investing more than $290 million to improve the competitiveness of its petrochemical activities in France. The firm will modernize its ethylene and high-density polyethylene facilities in Gonfreville. It will close polystyrene and low-density polyethylene plants at the site and consolidate polystyrene production in Carling. Also closing are a low-density polyethylene line in Carling and a secondary butanol plant in Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon. Fellow French firm Arkema says the lack of butanol feedstock from Total is leading it to close its methyl ethyl ketone plant in La Chambre.
