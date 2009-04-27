ChemDiv Acquires Clinical Trial Firm

ChemDiv, a chemistry-based contract research firm, has acquired Prudentas, a Moscow-based company that conducts Phase I through IV clinical studies in Eastern Europe. ChemDiv, which is headquartered in San Diego but has most of its operations in Russia, says its investment capitalizes on the growing trend of conducting clinical trials in Eastern Europe. ChemDiv CEO Nikolay Savchuk expects Prudentas to work well with ChemDiv's Chemical Diversity Research Institute and its Drugs Technology subsidiary, a provider of formulation services.
