Linde will build a demonstration plant in Leuna, Germany, that converts glycerin into hydrogen. To open in mid-2010, the plant will pyrolyze and reform glycerin into a hydrogen-rich fuel that will then be purified in an existing hydrogen plant at the site. Linde, an industrial gases company, calls the resulting product "sustainable hydrogen" because the glycerin will be a by-product of biodiesel manufacturing.
