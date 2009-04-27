Pfizer Strikes Deal With Malaria Venture

Pfizer and Medicines for Malaria Venture have signed an agreement that gives MMV access to Pfizer's library of novel chemical entities. Under the deal, scientists in institutes affiliated with MMV will test about 200,000 Pfizer compounds against Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite that causes malaria. The screening will take place at the Eskitis Institute for Cell & Molecular Therapies at Griffith University, in Australia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter