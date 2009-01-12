Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Estrogen Factory

Crystal structure of an important breast cancer target is solved

by Sarah Everts
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

AFTER DECADES of unsuccessful attempts to visualize the structure of an important enzyme implicated in three-quarters of all human breast cancers, researchers are now reporting the first X-ray crystal structure of this protein.

Debashis Ghosh of the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, in Buffalo, and his colleagues solved the 2.9-Å structure of aromatase, the only enzyme in the animal world that can catalyze the biosynthesis of estrogens from androgens. They report the feat in Nature (2009, 457, 219).

Estrogen is overproduced in 75% of all breast cancers, and aromatase inhibitors are commonly prescribed because they increase the disease-free survival time of patients. Yet the structure of their membrane-bound enzyme target had remained unknown.

"This is a very significant achievement and one that has been of interest for a long time, since the 1970s," comments Angela H. Brodie, a University of Maryland researcher at the Greenbaum Cancer Center, in Baltimore, who developed the first aromatase inhibitors. Brodie notes that the crystal structure will not only inspire the development of new aromatase inhibitors, but also help unravel some unique chemistry performed by the enzyme.

In particular, aromatase catalyzes the three steps required to make estrone from androstenedione, each requiring O2 and a cofactor.

The final step is an unusual aromatization reaction that converts an aliphatic hydrocarbon ring to a phenol ring, notes Michael R. Waterman, a biochemist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, in an associated Nature commentary. "No other enzymes are known to catalyze such aromatization reactions."

Ghosh says he hopes to capture images of aromatization intermediates to unravel the mechanism of this unique reaction, as well as develop second-generation inhibitors of the enzyme.

The structure also "opens the way for crystallization of other similar enzymes involved in the biosynthesis of androgens, Brodie says. "Inhibitors developed against [one such] enzyme have potential for the treatment of prostate cancer."

"One of the most remarkable aspects of the work," Waterman adds, "is that the structure was determined for native aromatase isolated from human placenta, rather than using a recombinant protein that had been artificially constructed using genetic engineering techniques."

After Ghosh's lab had spent upwards of 15 years trying to crystallize this tricky membrane protein using a variety of strategies including recombinant methods, getting the protein the old-fashioned way was "the best solution," he notes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese Herbal Medicine Compounds May Not Be Clues To Diabetes Treatments After All
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prostate Cancer Target Analyzed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mediator Gives Up A Few Secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE