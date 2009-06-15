Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Price Of Journalism

June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

With all due respect to Rudy Baum, newspapers were in serious trouble well before the economic meltdown (C&EN, May 4, page 3). Frankly, newspapers are no longer what a significant portion of the paying public wants when they have a plethora of choices about where to go for information. Major television networks and music publishers are struggling with the same challenge. In a free market, it's called competition.

As those of us who have worked for most of our careers in chemistry-based businesses have learned through experience, companies and industries either adapt to changing times or they disappear. Adapting is painful for people in the industry; the latter can be much worse. On the other hand, the process can be used by strong, well-managed companies to weed out inefficiencies that need to be eliminated.

I strongly recommend that the management and staff of C&EN bear this in mind during these difficult times. If not, you are likely to discover what chemical industry as well as newspaper employees know all too well: Customers are not sympathetic to a decrease in product quality, irrespective of difficult times. They simply find another supplier.

Bob Humphreys
Hughesville, Pa.

The May 4 issue of C&EN came today, and I read a number of the articles and the editorial, "The Price of Journalism." I also read the first letter to the editor, titled "Not appropriate for Newscripts." Between those two pieces are some of the answers to the issues raised about the state of journalism in society today. I have been a member of ACS for more than 40 years and have seen a few changes in C&EN as well as in the rest of the profession.

I believe journalism is on a path to its own obsolescence because it is ceasing to be a profession. Journalism no longer seeks the truth. Instead of doing the due diligence to discover truth, there has been a lazy shift toward finding out what other journalists are thinking and accepting that "consensus" as being truth. This low-effort approach tends to segment the readership and undermine confidence in what used to be a profession. The same thing would happen to science if consensus were accepted as scientific truth.

This shift is a move from the search for truth that used to be journalism to the lower level of the "blogosphere." Who needs the printed word if the standards are no higher than the most recent blog posting? It is my sincere hope that a few brave souls will revive journalism to its former glory and, perhaps, save the profession. It will take the level of courage and hard work that is expected of ACS members who labor to find truth in the professions of chemistry. C&EN would best serve its readers by maintaining a similar standard.

Robert G. Allred
Alpine, Utah

More Latest News

October 28, 2011

Speedy Homemade-Explosive Detector

Forensic Chemistry: A new method could increase the number of explosives detected by airport screeners.

Solar Panel Makers Cry Foul

Trade: U.S. companies complain of market dumping by China.

Novartis To Cut 2,000 Jobs

Layoffs follow similar moves by Amgen, AstraZeneca.

Nations Break Impasse On Waste

Environment: Ban to halt export of hazardous waste to developing world.

New Leader For Lawrence Livermore

Penrose (Parney) Albright will direct DOE national lab.

Hair Reveals Source Of People's Exposure To Mercury

Toxic Exposure: Mercury isotopes in human hair illuminate dietary and industrial sources.

Why The Long Fat?

Cancer Biochemistry: Mass spectrometry follows the metabolism of very long fatty acids in cancer cells.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: Our evolution continues
On age diversity
Defending Job Opportunities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE