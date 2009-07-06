Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanoparticle Double Whammy Kills Tumors

Inactive Salmonella cells loaded with siRNA and anticancer agents show promise as delivery vehicles for a combination drug therapy

by Aaron A. Rowe
July 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: EnGeneIC
In an artist's concept drawing, minicells (yellow spheres) permeate a tumor by slipping through flaws in its vasculature (red tubes at top). They then penetrate cells (large green orb, bottom) by endocytosis before releasing siRNA to knock out drug resistance. A second round of minicells (lower left) deliver an anticancer drug to finish the job of killing a tumor cell.
Credit: EnGeneIC
In an artist's concept drawing, minicells (yellow spheres) permeate a tumor by slipping through flaws in its vasculature (red tubes at top). They then penetrate cells (large green orb, bottom) by endocytosis before releasing siRNA to knock out drug resistance. A second round of minicells (lower left) deliver an anticancer drug to finish the job of killing a tumor cell.

Nanoparticles loaded with small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) can render aggressive, drug-resistant tumors more susceptible to treatment by anticancer agents, prolonging the lives of cancer-stricken mice indefinitely, according to a research team led by Jennifer A. MacDiarmid and Himanshu Brahmbhatt of EnGeneIC, an Australian biotech company (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt.1547). Key to the strategy is packaging siRNAs in minicells, which are 400-nm, inactive, empty bacterial cells that can function as targeted delivery vessels. The researchers used Salmonella minicells laden with some 12,000 siRNA molecules and coated with an antibody that targets tumors to squelch multidrug resistance in murine tumor xenografts. The initial si­RNA assault leaves the malignancies vulnerable to a second wave of minicells carrying irinotecan, 5-fluorouracil, or doxorubicin anticancer drugs. By pairing siRNAs and chemotherapy agents, the researchers successfully treated mice with drug doses 3,000 times lower than that required when administering a drug alone, thereby helping to prevent toxic side effects.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Microrobots roll against blood flow to deliver drugs
Novartis licenses diabetes treatment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microneedles patch into skin cancer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE