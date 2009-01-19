Calls For Papers: GLRM, CERMACS 2009

CERMACS 2009 [+]Enlarge Credit: Positivelycleveland.com

ABSTRACTS ARE REQUESTED for the 38th Great Lakes Regional meeting (GLRM 2009), which will be hosted by the ACS Chicago Section and held on May 13–16 at the Lincolnshire Marriott, in Lincolnshire, Ill. The abstracts program is now open for submission of papers online. Go to the meeting website, www.glrm2009.org, and click the link for "Presenter Info." The deadline for abstracts is March 15. Visit the meeting website for updates and additional information.

The theme of the meeting is "A Better Environment Through Chemistry." Topical symposia planned for the meeting include sessions on small chemical business, ethics in college education, medicinal chemistry, plant biochemistry, proteomics, materials science/nanochemistry, materials science/polymer chemistry, noncrystalline X-ray structural chemistry and the environment, computational chemistry in the environment, environmental chemistry and the Great Lakes, chemical education, food chemistry, and issues and resources in chemical health and safety.

A Willard Gibbs Medal symposium is planned, as well as general sessions in organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, analytical chemistry, and biochemistry. A poster session will also be held in conjunction with the exposition. Other special events and programming are planned for high school teachers and women chemists.

Workshops will be offered for small chemical businesses, molecular simulation, how to be a more effective chemical hygiene officer, and ethics. The meeting program will also feature career workshops and individualized résumé reviews.

Recipients of the ACS Regional Industrial Innovation Award, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the ACS Division of Chemical Education Great Lakes Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching will be honored at GLRM 2009. Nominations for these awards are due on March 1. Information on submitting nominees for these awards is available at the meeting website.

The meeting's exposition will be held on Thursday and Friday. Information on exhibitors is available on the website.

The Lincolnshire Marriott is the home of an outstanding regional theater. On Wednesday, meeting participants can attend a presentation of the Tony Award-winning musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

Lincolnshire is a suburb of Chicago and is within driving distance of Milwaukee. Both cities offer many attractions, including three professional baseball teams and a number of award-winning museums, theaters, zoos, and galleries. Furthermore, the area offers shopping, including a number of outlets, as well as fine dining.

Special room rates for the meeting are available at the Lincolnshire Marriott. Visit the meeting website to make reservations or call (847) 634-0100 and take advantage of the advance meeting registration rate. The meeting code is ACSACSA. The early registration deadline is March 15.

THE 41ST CENTRAL Regional Meeting (CERMACS 2009) will be hosted by the ACS Cleveland Section and will take place on May 20–23 at the historic Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. The event is being cosponsored by the Electrochemical Society, Society for Applied Spectroscopy, American Vacuum Society, Yeager Center for Electrochemical Sciences, and Case Western Reserve University. Abstracts are now being accepted at the meeting's website, www.cermacs2009.org, through March 16. Periodic updates on the program and other information will be available on the website.

The theme for CERMACS 2009 is "Meeting Energy & Environmental Challenges Through Functional Materials." In addition to the traditional symposia on analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, topical symposia will be offered on energy storage and energy conversion, functional materials, general catalysis, chemical education, chemical biology, medicinal chemistry, art and science, forensic science, computational chemistry, environmental chemistry, health impact of nanomaterials, women in electrochemistry, lunar regoliths and simulants, and 100 years of chemistry in Cleveland.

CERMACS 2009 will feature three keynote speakers: Charles M. Lieber of Harvard University, Daniel G. Nocera of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Linda Abraham-Silver of the Great Lakes Science Center. The Cleveland Section will present the 2009 Morley Medal at the Morley Award Symposium. This award recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, public service, and outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress.

The meeting will include workshops and short courses. In addition, an undergraduate program will include an undergraduate research poster session and networking opportunities. Contact information for symposia chairs and details regarding this event can be found at the CERMACS 2009 website, www.cermacs2009.org.

In addition to the technical program, CERMACS 2009 features an opening mixer and an awards banquet to recognize the winners of the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Central Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, and the ACS Regional Industrial Innovation Award.