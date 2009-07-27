Epix Goes Bust

With only enough cash on hand to make it through August and no investors or partners in sight, Lexington, Mass.-based Epix Pharmaceuticals is throwing in the towel. The company has fired nearly all its employees and is in the process of liquidating its assets to pay off creditors. Epix had an in silico drug discovery platform that allowed it to make models of intra- and extracellular domains of a protein, which could then be used to screen small molecules as potential drug candidates. The company had collaborations with GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
