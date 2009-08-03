China's Yingli Slates Solar Silicon Plants

China's Yingli Green Energy Holding signed an agreement with Hainan Provincial Development Holding to form a joint venture, 80% owned by Yingli, to build a site for producing polysilicon and ingots for solar cells. Yingli did not reveal the cost of the project, to be located on the island of Hainan, nor when it is likely to come on-line. It did say that the annual output of the plant can be used to make enough photovoltaic cells to generate 100 MW of electric power.
