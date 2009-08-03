Pfizer Creates More Chinese Partnerships

Pfizer is solidifying its commitment to enhancing biotech collaboration in China. The company will provide $1.5 million over three years to support basic research projects at the Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences. In a separate deal, Pfizer joined forces with Fudan University, also in Shanghai, to create a three-year master's degree clinical data management and statistics program. The first students will start class in September. Fudan professors and Pfizer scientists will teach them biostatistics, clinical sciences, how to monitor and report adverse effects of drugs, and clinical project management. The students will work on active projects from Pfizer's drug development portfolio.
