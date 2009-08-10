Government

Eric D. Isaacs has become the new director of Argonne National Laboratory. He had been Argonne's deputy laboratory director for programs, with responsibility for leading the laboratory's strategic planning process and overseeing the laboratory-directed research and development program, as well as its educational programs. Prior to that, he was director of the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne. Isaacs replaces Robert Rosner, who had planned to return to his duties as the William E. Wrather Distinguished Professor in Astronomy & Astrophysics at the University of Chicago.
