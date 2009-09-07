Quinine History

Lisa M. Jarvis' article on quinine was very interesting (C&EN, May 25, page 50). I understand that the supply from the Far East stopped at the beginning of World War II.
The article did not mention, however, that an Italian medical doctor of the Muggia family, who had to leave Italy because of the persecution of Jews, went to Ecuador. There, he helped to improve and increase the production of this powerful and multipurpose drug. The U.S. government became the major buyer. Quinine's use against malaria is its best-known application.
A quinine tablet can remove leg cramps in a few minutes. More study is desired to find many more applications for this beautiful drug.
George Segré
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter