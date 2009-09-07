Well-Crafted 'Long Journey'

Kudos to Linda Wang for her poignant article "Long Journey" on reaching tribal students in Montana with chemistry (C&EN, June 29, page 10). And hats off to its protagonist, Robin Jose, assistant professor at Rocky Mountain College. The story of a poor boy from southwestern India growing up to share his hard-won knowledge of chemistry with Native American students is inspirational.
This well-crafted article is a testament to the power of chemistry in the service of the human spirit. It should be required reading for chemistry students.
Thomas G. Spiro
Seattle
