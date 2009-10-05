Air Products, DuPont Venture Opens Lab

DuPont Air Products NanoMaterials, a 50-50 chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry joint venture between Air Products & Chemicals and DuPont, has opened a headquarters and technical center in Jhudong Township, Taiwan, near the Hsinchu Science Park. The partnership says it chose Taiwan so it can be close to its customers in the semiconductor fabrication industry. At the lab, DA NanoMaterials will be able to test 300‑mm‑wafer CMP processes and chemical formulations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter