Sequenom Fires CEO And Research Executive

Sequenom has ousted its president and CEO, Harry Stylli, and senior vice president of R&D, Elizabeth Dragon. The dismissals follow an independent investigation that found data and results related to the development of the company’s Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) prenatal test included unsubstantiated claims, inconsistencies, and errors. Deficiencies in disclosure controls and procedures led to public reports of the data and results. The company also has obtained the resignations of its chief financial officer and another officer, and it has fired three other employees.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter