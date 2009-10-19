From Whence The Mercury?

The article regarding mercury reduction at coal-fired power plants raises the question of why the prehistoric trees that formed coal concentrated mercury while present-day trees apparently do not (C&EN, July 20, page 32). It is interesting, too, that the question is neither asked nor an explanation posed. That the 491 coal-fired power plants in the U.S. emit a total of about 48 tons of mercury annually would seem to merit more discussion of its origin.
John E. Casey
San Diego
