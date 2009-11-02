DNP Raises Funds For Succinic Acid

DNP Green Technology has raised $12 million in financing from a syndicate led by Sofinnova Partners, a French venture capital firm. Based in Princeton, N.J., DNP runs a joint venture, Bioamber, with the French agricultural consortium ARD. According to DNP, the venture’s $27 million plant in Pomacle, France, will begin selling biobased succinic acid later this year. Capacity will be 5 million lb per year, DNP says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter