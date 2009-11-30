Stanislaus Wong Wins Buck-Whitney Award

Stanislaus S. Wong, an associate professor of chemistry at the State University of New York, Stony Brook, is the recipient of the 2009 Buck-Whitney Award from the ACS Eastern New York Section. The award is named after late section members Johannes S. Buck and Willis R. Whitney and recognizes original work in either experimental or theoretical aspects of pure or applied chemistry.
Wong's interests include the rational chemical functionalization of carbon nanotubes, the synthesis and characterization of noncarbonaceous nanostructures, the development of synchrotron-based techniques for nanoscale characterization, and the use of probe microscopy to initiate localized chemistry.
