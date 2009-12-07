They Are All Chemicals

The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
I THOUGHT that I was reading my local newpaper instead of C&EN when I saw the concentrate titled, "Chemicals, Estrogens Targeted in Water" (C&EN, Sept. 28, page 50). As C&EN news reporters should know, estrogens are chemicals. Calling out chemicals as somehow different helps perpetuate the myth that all "chemicals" are bad.
David N. Clark
Los Lunas, N.M.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter