Not For Cosmetic Purposes

The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
THE OCT. 19 NEWSCRIPTS column states, "From wrinkle-smoothing Botox injections to hand-rejuvenation surgery, there were an estimated 11.7 million cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S. in 2007."
I'm 72 years old and like many of my contemporaries have arthritic hands. This condition can include deformed and swollen finger joints that hamper normal activities. Hand-rejuvenation surgery to restore our finger joints so we can hold a grandchild, write a letter, or open a door without pain is not a cosmetic procedure akin to using Botox injections for wrinkle-smoothing!
Marcia Dilling
Midland, Mich.
