San Diego Section Honors Research And Service

The ACS San Diego Section presented its annual awards last October in San Diego.
John W. Kozarich, chairman and president of ActivX Biosciences, in San Diego, received the 2009 Distinguished Scientist Award for his work to identify protein kinase and protease targets for screening drug candidates.
David Wallace, treasurer and past chair of the San Diego Section, was presented with the Outstanding Service Award in recognition of his many years of service to the San Diego Section. William Gross, a chemistry teacher at the Bishop’s School, in La Jolla, was awarded the 2009 Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher Award for his excellence in teaching. And Don Lewis, a partner at the law firm Lewis Kohn, received the Committee Chair Certificate for establishing and serving as chair of the section’s law committee.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
