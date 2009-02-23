GSK Starts Trial Of HGS Diabetes Drug

GlaxoSmithKline's start of Phase III clinical trials of Syncria, a glucagon-like peptide 1 agonist for treating type 2 diabetes, has triggered a $9 million payment to Human Genome Sciences (HGS). Syncria is an injectable, longer acting form of human GLP-1 peptide, which helps maintain normal blood-sugar levels and control appetite. The studies are aimed at proving the drug's efficacy and cardiovascular safety and will take two or three years to complete. HGS licensed Syncria to GSK in 2004 and could reap another $159 million in milestone fees, as well as royalties, if the drug is commercialized.
