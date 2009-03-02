Acrylamide, TCEP Land On Canada's Toxic List

As part of an ongoing assessment of the risks posed by thousands of chemicals in commerce, Health Canada, the Canadian equivalent to FDA, has recommended that acrylamide and tris(2-chloroethyl) phosphate (TCEP) be added to the country's list of toxic substances because of concerns they are carcinogenic to humans. Acrylamide is used to manufacture various polymers, but the greatest source of exposure to the general population is from its formation in certain foods, such as potato chips, french fries, and bread, during processing or cooking. The agency does not intend to limit the use of acrylamide in nonfood sources. TCEP is a plasticizer with flame-retardant properties that is used in furniture, mattresses, roofing insulation, backings of carpets and upholstery, electronic products, and cars. The Canadian government is considering risk management options for TCEP that could include replacing it with an alternative compound.