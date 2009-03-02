Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Skeleton Key May Defuse Flu

Antibodies bind a flu protein nook common to many viral strains

by Carmen Drahl
March 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Neutralizing Disease
Credit: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Antibodies that target a conserved pocket in a flu virus protein prevent a conformational change of the protein that is necessary for the virus to enter a lung cell.

A FAMILY OF ANTIBODIES neutralizes multiple types of flu by targeting a weak spot in the virus, according to a pair of studies. The discovery could point the way to treatments that shield people from both seasonal and pandemic flu.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: William Hwang
In this X-ray structure, an antibody (red) binds to a conserved pocket in each of three copies (blue, yellow, and green) of avian flu hemagglutinin.
Credit: William Hwang
In this X-ray structure, an antibody (red) binds to a conserved pocket in each of three copies (blue, yellow, and green) of avian flu hemagglutinin.

Every new year brings a new flu season and a new flu vaccine to go with it. Flu vaccines are developed by predicting which types of flu will dominate the coming season, structural biologist Ian A. Wilson of the Scripps Research Institute says. "If anything different comes along, the vaccine won't be as effective," he says.

Most vaccines elicit antibodies to hemagglutinin, a protein on the virus's surface. But the region of hemagglutinin that the antibodies target mutates rapidly, allowing viruses to elude human immune systems. Now, independent teams led by Wilson and Wayne A. Marasco of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston, have found antibodies targeting a portion of hemagglutinin that is less variable and is consistent in many types of flu.

Each team started with a library containing large numbers of antibodies compiled from human volunteers. Marasco's library was built in-house, whereas Wilson collaborated with Dutch biotechnology company Crucell. They fished out antibodies of interest by using avian flu hemagglutinin as their lure. With Ruben O. Donis of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Marasco found that his handful of hits suppressed disparate types of flu in mice, a finding replicated by Wilson's team.

The antibodies are versatile because they don't interact with hemagglutinin's variable region. Two other groups found similar antibodies last year, but they didn't unambiguously describe their mechanism of action.

Now, to get at the mechanism, Marasco and Dana-Farber colleague Jianhua Sui teamed with Robert C. Liddington and William C. Hwang of the Burnham Institute for Medical Research, in La Jolla, Calif., to obtain a crystal structure of an antibody bound to avian flu hemagglutinin (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nsmb.1566).

Independently, Wilson and Damian C. Ekiert obtained that structure, as well as one of an antibody bound to hemagglutinin from the 1918 epidemic flu (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1171491). In every structure, the antibody targets the same pocket, which is in the stem of hemagglutinin rather than its variable head.

The stem pocket is conserved because it is involved in a conformational change that's crucial for viral infection, Wilson says. With an antibody bound in this pocket, hemagglutinin can no longer change its shape, a step required before the virus can fuse with a cell and send in its genetic material.

Physicians might someday be able to inject this type of antibody into people infected with the flu, or the stem pocket could be used to make a new vaccine that doesn't need retooling every year, Marasco says.

"Hopefully, these works will provide a starting point for rational vaccine design and ultimately improve the therapeutic treatment of influenza," says Zihe Rao, an expert in crystallography of flu proteins at Tsinghua University, in Beijing.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How a SARS patient’s antibody binds to the COVID-19 virus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecule mimics flu-blocking antibodies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Llama antibodies may spell human flu treatments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE