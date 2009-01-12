Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Microscopic Fibers Coil Together

Solvent evaporation prompts tiny hairlike fibers to twist around each other—and grab nearby particles

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 12, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg/Harvard
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg/Harvard

What at first resembles a sea anemone clasping two pearls is really a micrometer-scale construct created through a new technique devised at Harvard University.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg/Harvard
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg/Harvard
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg/Harvard
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna Aizenberg/Harvard

To make these objects, materials science professor Joanna Aizenberg, applied math professor L. Mahadevan, and colleagues fabricate an array of hairlike, epoxy fibers poking up from a substrate, which they then submerge in a liquid such as ethanol or toluene. As the liquid evaporates, capillary forces cause the flexible hairs to clump and then twist together (Science 2009, 323, 237). The ropelike structures formed can themselves twine with other ropes. "The process is similar to the formation of dreadlocks" from wet, curly hair, Aizenberg explains.

If the liquid contains suspended particles, the entwining hairs capture them in a tenacious grip that can be loosened by, say, a change in pH.

"The structures self-assemble under the influence of simple physical interactions which can be understood and controlled," says Peter Fratzl, who investigates biomimetic materials at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, in Potsdam, Germany. "This opens the possibility to create nanosystems with completely new functions." Potential applications include adhesives, switchable photonic devices, or drug delivery systems.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New superjelly can go from squishy to ultrahard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent evaporation controls shape of complex droplets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnets tune the friction of a designed surface

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE