Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Phase-Switching Catalysis

CO2-regulated solubility adds a new twist to catalyst recycling

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 22, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

SWITCHPHOS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Bubbling CO2 and then N2 into the reaction tube modifies the rhodium catalyst's triphenylphosphine ligands, switching the catalyst from the organic reaction phase (yellow, left), to the aqueous phase (yellow, center) while the organic product is removed, and then back to a fresh organic phase (yellow, right) for another reaction cycle.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Bubbling CO2 and then N2 into the reaction tube modifies the rhodium catalyst's triphenylphosphine ligands, switching the catalyst from the organic reaction phase (yellow, left), to the aqueous phase (yellow, center) while the organic product is removed, and then back to a fresh organic phase (yellow, right) for another reaction cycle.

A pair of chemists in Scotland has come up with a neat trick for reversibly shuttling a homogeneous catalyst between the organic and aqueous phases in a biphasic solvent system by simply adding or removing carbon dioxide (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200804729).

The phase-switchable catalyst designed by Simon L. Desset and David J. Cole-Hamilton of the University of St. Andrews allows reactions to take place in either the organic or aqueous phase. This chemical trickery adds flexibility to the often complicated techniques required to isolate products and recycle catalysts during homogeneous reactions. The versatile new system could lead to simpler and greener industrial chemical processes.

The secret to the switchability is a weakly basic amidine group,

–N=C(CH3)N(CH3)2, that the researchers added to the phenyl rings of triphenylphosphine. The rhodium catalyst made with the modified triphenylphosphine ligand, which the team has named switchphos, is soluble in organic solvent.

On bubbling CO2 into an aqueous-organic reaction system containing the catalyst, the CO2 reacts with water to form carbonic acid (H2CO3). The acid protonates the amidine groups and renders the catalyst water-soluble. Subsequently bubbling N2 into the biphasic system drives off the CO2 and shifts the equilibrium of the catalyst-carbonic acid complex, leading the catalyst to deprotonate and making it water-insoluble again.

After a reaction is completed in either organic solvent or in water, the researchers separate the product and catalyst into different phases, remove the product, and then shuttle the catalyst back into the original phase for the next reaction cycle.

Desset and Cole-Hamilton demonstrated the capabilities of rhodium switchphos by carrying out the hydroformylation of octene in toluene to make nonanal and 2-methyloctanal and by separately carrying out the hydroformylation of allyl alcohol in water to make 2-hydroxyfuran.

The new catalyst system builds on the switchable chemistry concept originally developed by chemistry professor Philip G. Jessop of Queens University, in Kingston, Ontario, and coworkers. Those researchers have reported using amidine groups to imbue surfactants and solvents with CO2-controlled switchability, and Jessop's group is currently developing other types of switchable reagents (Green Chem., DOI: 10.1039/b821239b).

Building switchability into basic chemicals facilitates cleaner reactions and less-energy-intensive separations, Jessop notes. The phase-shuttling catalyst "is an imaginative development of this switchable chemistry," he says. "In particular, I like that the Cole-Hamilton team has shown applications in both organic- and aqueous-phase reactions."

Some engineering would be required to speed up the switching and prevent cross-contamination of the aqueous and organic phases for industrial scale-up, notes chemical engineering professor Eric J. Beckman of the University of Pittsburgh. "I'm a big fan of benign reversible triggers in chemical processes," he says, and this phase-switching process "is truly a clever way to handle catalyst cycling."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A greener alternative to Wittig
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ring Around The Catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Switchable Solvents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE