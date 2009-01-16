Advertisement

Policy

Stimulating Science

Congress includes science funds in package to halt economic tailspin

by Rochelle F. H. Bohaty
January 16, 2009
The House Appropriations Committee on Jan. 15 released the details of its $825 billion economic stimulus package, complete with substantial funding for R&D, including that authorized under the America Competes Act.

The bill will give the National Science Foundation $3 billion and the National Institutes of Standards & Technology $300 million. The Department of Energy will receive $1.9 billion for basic research and improvements to the national labs. The package also includes funding for other science-related agencies. The National Aeronautics & Space Administration and the National Institutes of Health are set to receive $600 million and $2 billion, respectively.

The stimulus package also provides tens of billions of dollars to encourage new U.S.-based energy technologies that can support future business growth. For example, it includes $11 billion to create a reliable, efficient electricity grid. It also allocates $2 billion to support energy efficiency and renewable energy research, $2 billion to fund loans and grants for advanced battery R&D, and nearly $9 billion to promote home energy efficiency and weatherization programs.

Scientific organizations including the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, welcomed the R&D funding. "ACS is truly pleased that the new Congress and Administration have recognized again the importance of innovation funding to U.S. economic competitiveness," says Caroline Trupp-Gil, ACS's assistant director of advocacy.

