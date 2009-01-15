Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

U.S., ACS Are Hosts Of 2012 International Chemistry Olympiad

Nearly 70 international delegations will compete for medals at the University of Maryland

by Linda R. Raber
January 15, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The U.S. will host the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), which will be held in July 2012 at the University of Maryland, College Park. The campus, which will provide laboratory space and lodging for nearly 300 high-school-age competitors and their mentors, is just eight miles from Washington, D.C. ACS, which has its headquarters in Washington, is the national scientific organization that administers the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program and will host the 2012 international competition.

As host, ACS will be financially responsible for most of the program's expenses in 2012. According to ACS Education Division Director Mary Kirchhoff, the society expects costs for 2012 will amount to approximately $3 million.

"All of us at ACS believe that it is important for the U.S. to assert some leadership in this area. We are not ready to cede science and technology to any other nation," ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs says.

The competition will consist of two five-hour exams that test the students' knowledge in both chemistry theory and practice. But plenty of time is also available for sightseeing and cultural activities.

When talking about the 2012 IChO, Cecilia Hernandez' eyes light up. Hernandez, the ACS staff manager of the Olympiad Program, tells C&EN, "The University of Maryland is perfect; I can already visualize the opening ceremony!"

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE