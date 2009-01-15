U.S., ACS Are Hosts Of 2012 International Chemistry Olympiad

The U.S. will host the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), which will be held in July 2012 at the University of Maryland, College Park. The campus, which will provide laboratory space and lodging for nearly 300 high-school-age competitors and their mentors, is just eight miles from Washington, D.C. ACS, which has its headquarters in Washington, is the national scientific organization that administers the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program and will host the 2012 international competition.
As host, ACS will be financially responsible for most of the program's expenses in 2012. According to ACS Education Division Director Mary Kirchhoff, the society expects costs for 2012 will amount to approximately $3 million.
"All of us at ACS believe that it is important for the U.S. to assert some leadership in this area. We are not ready to cede science and technology to any other nation," ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs says.
The competition will consist of two five-hour exams that test the students' knowledge in both chemistry theory and practice. But plenty of time is also available for sightseeing and cultural activities.
When talking about the 2012 IChO, Cecilia Hernandez' eyes light up. Hernandez, the ACS staff manager of the Olympiad Program, tells C&EN, "The University of Maryland is perfect; I can already visualize the opening ceremony!"
