Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

GSK Outlines Aid For Poor Countries

Activist group welcomes move but asks for more specifics

by Rick Mullin
February 19, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: GSK
Witty
Credit: GSK
Witty

GlaxoSmithKline plans to cut drug prices in the world's poorest countries and invest 20% of its profits from sales in those countries in infrastructure development, said CEO Andrew Witty in a Feb. 13 speech at Harvard Medical School. He also proposed that drug companies and other research organizations establish an intellectual property (IP) pool for patents related to neglected tropical diseases.

GSK, Witty said, has agreed to reduce prices for patented drugs in the 50 poorest countries to a level no higher than 25% of the price in the developed world, provided that GSK, the world's second largest drug company, can cover the cost of production.

The CEO also proposed a least developed country (LDC) patent pool in which it would put patents for processes and relevant small-molecule compounds useful in research on neglected tropical diseases. "The pool would be voluntary so as to encourage others to participate," he said, "and any benefit from the pool must go in full and solely to the LDCs."

According to a GSK spokeswoman, the company would contribute IP pertaining to malaria, tuberculosis, and other ailments listed by FDA as neglected tropical diseases. GSK would exclude IP related to HIV medications and vaccines. "We are focusing on areas where we believe there is a need to spur innovation," she says. She adds that GSK offers HIV/AIDS medications at not-for-profit prices in underdeveloped countries.

Michelle Childs, director of policy and advocacy at the Geneva-based humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, welcomes Witty's proposal for an IP pool but calls for more specific information. "The terms of any licenses attached to the patent pool will be critical, and more detail is needed," Childs says. Funding also needs to be identified to turn the IP into drugs, she adds.

Childs also challenges GSK's decision to exclude HIV/AIDS-related IP from the pool. "The gap between what is needed and what is available is large," she says about HIV treatment. "A patent pool can help address that gap and encourage innovation in areas where it's not happening today."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Universities blast UN report on drug patents
U.S. pushes for protections by India
Roche Grants License For Eye Disease Drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE