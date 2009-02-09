National Academy Of Engineering Elects New Members

The National Academy of Engineering has elected 65 new members and nine foreign associates. The additions bring the total U.S. membership of NAE to 2,246 and foreign associate membership to 197.
New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers, who work in chemically related areas, or who are members of the American Chemical Society include the following:
New Members
Kristi S. Anseth, University of Colorado Boulder; Yet-Ming Chiang, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Arthur J. Coury, Coury Consulting; Stephen P.A. Fodor, Affymetrix Inc.; Chaitan Khosla, Stanford University; Michael J. McGuire, Michael J. McGuire Inc.; Robert D. Miller, IBM Almaden Research Center; Chad A. Mirkin, Northwestern University; Charles Noelke, DuPont; George A. Olah, University of Southern California; James F. Pankow, Portland State University; Doraiswami Ramkrishna, Purdue University; Howard A. Stone, Harvard University; Edwin L. Thomas, MIT.
New Foreign Associates
Xianghong Cao, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter