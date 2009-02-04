Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Reptile Bouquet

A bounty of greasy molecules make up the personal cologne of the ancient tuatara

by Sarah Everts
February 4, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

EAU DE TUATARA
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Michael Jacob Photography
A cornucopia of more than 150 molecules, including the newly identified tuataric acid, are produced in the skin glands of the ancient tuatara.
Credit: Michael Jacob Photography
A cornucopia of more than 150 molecules, including the newly identified tuataric acid, are produced in the skin glands of the ancient tuatara.

Researchers peeking into the skin glands of the tuatara, a reptile with an ancient lineage, are reporting that it contains an unexpectedly diverse cocktail of chemicals that may help the beast communicate and fight skin fungi. The work could also provide new clues to reptilian evolution.

More than 150 different greasy glyceride-based molecules are produced by the tuatara, the only existing member of a reptile order called the Rynchocephalia, which thrived some 200 million years ago. The tuatara now mostly burrows in the wilds of New Zealand (Chem. Biodiversity 2009, 6, 1).

Stefan Schulz, a chemist at the University of Braunschweig, in Germany, and collaborator Paul J. Weldon at the Smithsonian Institution, in Washington, D.C., say they identified an unexpectedly diverse assortment of chemical combinations made from glycerol and short-chain fatty acids, including a never-before-seen molecule that they dubbed tuataric acid. "No other vertebrate skin gland produces such a structurally diverse array of glycerides," Schulz says.

Because every tuatara produces the skin glycerides in unique relative concentrations, the molecules may play a role in identifying individual tuataras or in territorial marking. Schulz also proposes that free acids released during the degradation of the glycerides could have antifungal activity. But these conclusions remain provisional pending behavioral studies on the tuatara, Schulz adds.

"This is a fine first step, but it is only half the story, since what we really need to know is the biological roles of these lipids," chemical ecologist Jerrold Meinwald of Cornell University comments. "So the chemistry is ahead of the biology, but it is still a good start."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Caterpillar venom is a complex mixture of toxins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cone snails lure prey with faux pheromones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scorpion venom yields novel alkaloid

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE