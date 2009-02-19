Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Scientists In The Streets

French researchers and teachers protest proposed government reforms

by Sarah Everts
February 19, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In The Street
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sauvons la Recherche
Researchers in lab coats stage a sit-in during demonstrations in Paris on Feb 19.
Credit: Sauvons la Recherche
Researchers in lab coats stage a sit-in during demonstrations in Paris on Feb 19.

More than 30,000 French demonstrators marched in Paris and in a dozen cities across France on Feb. 19 to show their dismay about planned government reforms to research and education, according to several news reports.

PROTEST
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sauvons la Recherche
French scientists march in Paris on Feb. 10.
Credit: Sauvons la Recherche
French scientists march in Paris on Feb. 10.

Under President Nicolas Sarkozy, the French government's relationship with the scientific community has been rocky, but since January, their somewhat tenuous rapport has disintegrated.

In a Jan. 22 speech to the research and industrial community, President Sarkozy criticized French scientists, calling the country's universities "weak" and its research system "infantile" and "paralyzing."

A letter released by the French Chemical Society (SFC), along with its math and physics counterparts, called Sarkozy's speech "pointlessly provocative and contemptuous."

Sarkozy's comments are like salt in the wound for many French scientists, who feel that recently announced reforms to academic research and higher education were too hasty in their development and short-sighted in their execution.

In particular, many scientists object to a decree that would give university presidents more power to modulate teaching loads for scientists and more control over academic career advancement, explains Jean-Claude Bernier, a vice chairman of SFC. The reforms make it too easy for favoritism to creep into the system, Bernier says. Many scientists are also upset by the 450 university positions that were removed from the country's 2009 budget.

Yet another contentious issue is the government's plans to morph the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), the country's prestigious national research laboratories, at least partly into a funding agency. Hints that CNRS might be reorganized got French scientists marching last May (C&EN, June 2, 2008, page 13).

By the end of January, unions had called for a nationwide strike of teachers and researchers, which started on Feb. 2 and continues today. The strike has led to cancellation of some classes in universities across France. The grassroots organization Sauvons la Recherche (Let's Save Research) has also organized demonstrations across the country, such as the one this week and another one on Feb. 10, which attracted, by conservative estimates, more than 40,000 people. In Lyon, activists have held mock funerals for universities. And Let's Save Research has also called for scientists to send copies of recent journal articles to Sarkozy to acquaint him with French research.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A century-old science conference is in limbo
Open access Plan S allows publishing in subscription journals
Too much spin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE