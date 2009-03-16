Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Economic Woes Hit Chemical Trade

U.S. chemical exports decline due to drop in prices and global manufacturing slowdown

by Melody Voith
March 16, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

January trade data released March 13 by the Census Department suggest that the U.S. economy, which contracted 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2008, is not gaining momentum in the first quarter.

Download Trade Data

U.S. International Trade In Goods And Services
(PDF Format, 49 pages, 402 KB)

Overall U.S. imports and exports both decreased in January, compared to December 2008. And because imports fell more than exports, the trade deficit narrowed. Exports of goods from the U.S. decreased $6.5 billion to $82.2 billion in January. Imports decreased $10.9 billion to $129.2 billion.

The chemical industry, excluding the pharmaceutical sector, also saw its trade deficit shrink compared to December, but the change was due to a roughly $2 billion drop in imports, while exports remained stable.

Compared to January of 2008, however, exports of chemicals dropped 30%, and imports fell 14.6%. T. Kevin Swift, chief economist at the American Chemistry Council, the U.S. chemical industry's main trade organization, traces the significant year-over-year decline in trade to lower prices and sinking demand for chemicals. "Prices of internationally traded chemicals peaked in the summer and have declined since," he says.

Those lower prices have not spurred demand for chemicals. Swift observes that the data reflect a collapse in international trade due to a "synchronized global recession." In contrast to the first half of 2008, when emerging markets boosted profits of U.S.-based firms, Swift says, now "the people we would export to are all in recessions, so that market has dried up, and their market here in the U.S. has dried up." Swift calls the example of Taiwan--where industrial production in January was down by 45% compared to last year--"sort of a shocker."

The only U.S. product that international buyers have shown interest in lately is the dollar. As more foreign investors and governments buy U.S. currency in their "flight to safety," the value of the dollar will increase compared to foreign currencies like the euro. But as Swift points out, the higher dollar will make U.S. exports more costly overseas and will likely cause the trade deficit to increase once again.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Growth slows in Europe’s chemical sector
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Sales On The Upswing
ACC Lowers Outlook For Chemical Growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE