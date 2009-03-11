Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Gouda Cheese Surrenders Its Secrets

A taste panel and analytical techniques reveal the source of Gouda flavor characteristics

by Sophie L. Rovner
March 11, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

OLDER IS BETTER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jon Sullivan
Kokumi peptides enhance the flavor of aged Gouda cheese.
Credit: Jon Sullivan
Kokumi peptides enhance the flavor of aged Gouda cheese.

Scientists in Germany have identified key compounds that contribute to the complex flavor and texture of aged Gouda, a mild cheese of Dutch origin. Food chemist Thomas Hofmann of the Technical University of Munich, Weihenstephan, and colleagues made their discovery with the assistance of a group of committed taste panelists, who underwent weekly training sessions for at least two years in order to help with the research. Hofmann???s team also wielded gel permeation chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry in their quest to isolate and identify the compounds that enhance Gouda???s character.

The researchers compared the composition of a "young" Gouda cheese that had ripened for only four weeks with that of a "mature" Gouda that had ripened for 44 weeks. The aged cheese has a fuller, more complex, and long-lasting taste that is known as the "kokumi sensation," a term used by Japanese researchers to describe a rich, thick taste. Hofmann???s team determined that the kokumi sensation can be traced to six -L-glutamyl peptides?? (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2009, 57, 1440). Their findings could be used to enhance the flavor of other dairy products.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE