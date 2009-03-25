Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Ideas Gel For Better Diagnostics

Stacked pyridine molecules inspire possibilities for detecting lung cancer, tuberculosis

by Carmen Drahl
March 25, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

COME TOGETHER
[+]Enlarge
Oxidizing a dihydropyridine to a pyridine sets off molecular stacking and gel formation.
Oxidizing a dihydropyridine to a pyridine sets off molecular stacking and gel formation.

A shape-shifting, gel-making molecule is helping researchers think about ways to improve disease detection, according to findings presented in the Division of Organic Chemistry at this week's ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City.

DETECTION NETWORK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc. © 2008
Scanning electron micrograph of the gel.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc. © 2008
Scanning electron micrograph of the gel.

Gels—which form when molecules self-assemble into networks that pack a lot of solvent—are used in many applications, including regenerative medicine and sensing. Although gels have been studied for nearly 160 years, it's still difficult to design new gel-making molecules, or gelators, from scratch to suit new applications.

Gelator designers usually focus on altering solvent-gelator interactions. But a few researchers instead focus on contacts the gelator makes with itself. "Interactions with the solvent are important but aren't the only factor to think about," says chemist Anne J. McNeil of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

At the meeting, McNeil described her gelator, which emerged from that latter approach. The molecule, a dihydropyridine, forms a gel in response to oxidants such as nitric oxide (NO). The dihydropyridine starts out in a nonplanar conformation, but oxidation makes the molecule snap into a flat shape that, with the help of a newly formed pyridine ring, stacks with neighbors and triggers gelation (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2008, 130, 16496).

"The use of a redox reaction to induce gelation is very innovative" and could have applications for biomimetic devices, says Brandeis University's Bing Xu, who also designs gelators.

In addition to fleshing out principles underlying gelator design, McNeil's team aims to make gel-based diagnostics. At elevated concentrations, NO in exhaled breath is an indicator of diseases such as lung cancer and tuberculosis. Currently, detecting NO in breath requires extensive luminescence-based detection.

The gel system needs to be made about 1,000 times more sensitive to NO to be feasible for diagnostic use, McNeil cautions. But in principle, since it's easy to see with the naked eye when the material becomes a gel, the method would be operationally simpler than available technology.

At the meeting, undergraduate Tracy H. Lent described unpublished efforts to boost sensitivity with a polymer, and graduate student Jing Chen described how tweaks to the pyridine skeleton affect gelation properties.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smart mask monitors breath for disease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Meeting News: Reagent Assembles Ring Motifs Common In Drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Sensor Tracks Methylglyoxal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE