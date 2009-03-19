Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Phoenix Water Mystery

Scientists argue over whether droplets on spacecraft's leg are liquid

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 19, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

DRIP DROP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U Arizona/Max Planck Institute
Blobs on Phoenix spacecraft strut could be liquid water.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U Arizona/Max Planck Institute
Blobs on Phoenix spacecraft strut could be liquid water.

What may be liquid water droplets clinging to a leg strut of NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander has scientists buzzing—and arguing.

Last year, Phoenix spent several months digging and analyzing soil on the martian surface, where it confirmed long-standing evidence for water ice close to the surface before succumbing to the ravages of winter. Newly released photos from the spacecraft's robotic camera show "droplets of liquid salty water" and mud that splashed during touchdown and stayed liquid for many days, says Nilton O. Renno, professor in the atmospheric, oceanic, and space sciences department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

The liquid must be water, for many reasons, including that martian atmospheric conditions make other liquids less likely.

Renno will report this hypothesis at the 40th Lunar & Planetary Science Conference in Houston on March 23. He and nearly two dozen other Phoenix mission scientists also have a paper on the droplets under review at Journal of Geophysical Research. "There is lots of evidence that the drops are...liquid," Renno says. "Two of them clearly move, and merge, and drip."

Perchlorate ions, which Phoenix discovered for the first time in martian soil, make liquid—as opposed to frozen—water, a possibility because they could lower the freezing point of water.

But not even the Phoenix team has a consensus view. Michael Hecht, a Phoenix coinvestigator at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, thinks that the spheres are merely frost.

Tufts University chemistry professor Samuel P. Kounaves, who headed Phoenix' wet chemistry laboratory, says he falls "somewhere in the middle."

Hot gases that spewed from the craft's thrusters during landing included ammonia, which could have briefly melted or reacted with soil beneath the craft to produce water droplets, Kounaves notes.

Scientists, including Kounaves, are preparing experiments that duplicate the conditions Phoenix experienced on Mars to see whether they can produce liquid water drops. "I'm not ruling anything out at this point," Kounaves says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methane ice dunes spotted on Pluto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boiling water may cause martian sand slides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Moon's Surface Holds Water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE