Wanted: Science Policy Enthusiasts

A fellowship program is seeking federal employees who are interested in science and technology policy. The Commerce Science & Technology Fellowship Program (ComSci) is accepting applications online through April 8 for its 10-month policy study and leadership program.
???This is the only in-depth program exclusively for federal employees that focuses on science and technology policy and leadership,??? says Marie M. Bravo, director of the ComSci program.
ComSci is a government-wide competitive fellowship program that provides a hands-on learning experience for executive branch employees. The program is part of the Department of Commerce and is managed and administered by the National Institute of Standards & Technology.
The program offers fellows full- or part-time participation options. Full-time participants typically receive a 10-month work assignment in another federal agency or on Capitol Hill, where they can gain policy-making and program management experience. Part-time participants continue to work at their home agencies but attend weekly seminars, lectures, site visits, and special events along with the full-time fellows. ComSci also offers a one-week policy study field trip that allows fellows the opportunity to explore academic, private sector, and government science and technology facilities in the U.S.
Created in 1964, the fellowship program has 582 alumni including Kathryn L. Beers, a polymer chemist at NIST (C&EN, Feb. 2, page 27). For more information or to learn how to apply, visit comsci.gov.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter