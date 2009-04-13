Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pfizer To Raise Stake In Indian Subsidiary

Deal is latest by a big drug company in an emerging market

by Rick Mullin
April 13, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Pfizer will raise its stake in an Indian subsidiary, Pfizer Ltd., to 75% by buying an additional 33.8% of shares in the company from the public. The offer, at a 22% premium over Pfizer Ltd.'s average share price for the prior 30 days on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India, is worth approximately $136 million.

Pfizer Ltd. manufactures and distributes prescription drugs as well as pet and poultry medicines. The company also performs research and clinical trials.

The planned acquisition follows other deals in which major drug companies have upped their activities in emerging markets as a means of diversifying their portfolios in the face of patent expirations for top-selling drugs.

Novartis announced in March that it will spend $87 million to acquire up to 39% more of its Indian subsidiary, Novartis India, for a total stake of 89.9%. More recently, Sanofi-Aventis agreed to buy the Brazilian generic drug firm Medley in a transaction valued at $665 million (C&EN, April 13, page 20). Sanofi is also acquiring Laboratorios Kendrick, a Mexican generics firm, for an undisclosed sum.

Pfizer's share offering is expected to open in June and will be managed by HBSC Securities & Capital Markets. Pfizer also has a fully-owned subsidiary, Pfizer India.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

… As Hikma Takes On A Boehringer Line
AstraZeneca Buys Up Asian Subsidiaries
GSK Seeks To Boost Stake In Indian Unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE