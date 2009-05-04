BASF And Others Invest In SDCmaterials

SDCmaterials, a Tempe, Ariz.-based producer of catalysts and ceramic additives, has raised $14 million in venture capital funding, including another investment by BASF Venture Capital.
Founded in 2004, SDC runs a plant in Tempe where it makes catalysts for hydrogenation, automotive emission applications, and isomerization and reforming in refineries. The company says its long-lasting catalysts offer improved performance and consume fewer precious metals than other catalysts on the market. The company also makes additives for ceramics used in ballistic protection systems.
BASF, itself one of the world's largest automotive and refinery catalysts makers, first invested in SDC in 2006. SDC has been developing a pilot plant at BASF's Schwarzheide, Germany, facility. "We continue to be quite impressed with the company's technology, progress, and prospects," says Keith Gillard, principal at BASF Venture Capital America.
The private equity firm Invus also participated in the financing round. "With their unique and proven technology, commercial-scale manufacturing facility, seasoned team, and strong customer backing, SDC has the resources necessary to become a major player," says Sacha Lainovic, managing director of Invus Financial Advisors.
