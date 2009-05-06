Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Second Look At Exemptions

Obama EPA considers revoking Bush Administration deregulation involving hazardous waste

by Cheryl Hogue
May 6, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Obama EPA is closely scrutinizing two Bush Administration rules on hazardous waste that were sought by the chemical industry. The agency is planning to repeal at least one of them.

Both regulations relaxed controls on hazardous waste and were intended to save companies money. Both took effect less than five months ago.

The agency announced on May 5 that it is planning to revoke one rule that affects the kinds of materials that companies can burn as fuel.?? The rule, which just took effect on Jan. 20, removed some byproducts of manufacturing from the agency's category of hazardous wastes.

Under this deregulatory move, companies may burn these materials, such as used solvents, in an industrial boiler. They are allowed to do so if this combustion generates amounts and types of air pollution that is comparable to emissions from the burning of fuel oil.

Previously, the byproducts had to be disposed of as hazardous waste, which may include burning in a specially licensed incinerator.

The American Chemistry Council, a major industry trade association, supported this rule, saying it promoted energy recovery from valuable, fuel-like secondary materials. ACC did not respond to C&EN's request for comment about EPA's planned repeal of the regulation.

The second rule getting EPA scrutiny allows chemical manufacturers and other businesses to sell or recycle some of the materials they formerly had to dispose of as hazardous waste. The agency said the rule, which took effect Dec. 29, 2008, would increase recycling of solvents and of metals in spent catalysts (C&EN, Oct. 13, 2008, p. 11).

EPA is now weighing possible revisions to that rule. It is doing so in response to a formal petition by the Sierra Club asking the agency to repeal the regulation.

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) was a key supporter of this deregulation, saying it makes environmental and economic sense.

The rule, SOCMA said in a statement, saves a number of the trade group's members, which are primarily small- and medium-sized businesses, tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. "For SOCMA members, even small cost savings on individual production runs can be very significant, given the relatively smaller profit margins in the specialty batch manufacturing sector, especially during these economic times," the organization said in a statement.

Earthjustice, an environmental group, hailed EPA's move, calling it "an important step forward in restoring much-needed safeguards for communities." The organization wants the agency to overturn both rules.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Health-based limit for ozone affirmed by US court
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chemical makers could face tougher, more costly air pollution controls
EPA Revamps Solid Waste Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE