Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Age Of Pottery Making Moved Back

Study of potsherds from China contends that the craft dates back some 18,000 years

by Mitch Jacoby
June 4, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

OLD POT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hunan Provincial Museum
This ancient ceramic cooking pot was reassembled from pottery fragments unearthed in Yuchanyan Cave in China in 1995. A new study of that site indicates that potsherds collected there are some 18,000 years old, which pushes back the age of pottery making nearly 2,000 years.
Credit: Hunan Provincial Museum
This ancient ceramic cooking pot was reassembled from pottery fragments unearthed in Yuchanyan Cave in China in 1995. A new study of that site indicates that potsherds collected there are some 18,000 years old, which pushes back the age of pottery making nearly 2,000 years.

Pottery making dates back nearly 2,000 years earlier than previously believed, according to an international team of scientists. On the basis of archeology and radiocarbon dating methods, the researchers, based in Israel, China, and the U.S., determined that fragments of pottery unearthed in Yuchanyan Cave in China's Hunan province are approximately 18,000 years old (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0900539106).

Previous studies of archeology sites in East Asia set the ages of the oldest potsherds ever analyzed in the 15,000- to 16,000-year-old range. Many of those studies, however, do not include systematic analyses of the ages of the strata in which the pottery fragments were recovered. A key challenge in these types of studies centers on pinpointing carbon-rich materials in the immediate vicinity of—and associated with—the potsherds and then accurately measuring the ages of those carbon-based materials.

Elisabetta Boaretto of Weizmann Institute of Science, in Rehovot, Israel, explains that the ancient ceramic fragments themselves cannot be dated because they do not contain preserved organic material that can be related to the time of use or creation of the pottery. So Boaretto, archaeologist Xiaohong Wu of Peking University, in Beijing, and their colleagues analyzed a large number of charcoal and bone collagen samples collected throughout the cave, including samples found in strata above and below potsherds.

In that way, the group produced an archeological timeline that ties the pottery fragments to datable specimens recovered from the same layer of sediment. The analysis shows that humans were firing clay to make pottery containers nearly 2,000 years before the craft was previously thought to have developed.

The researchers conclude that the cave, which contains, in addition to the potsherds, a large amount of ash, animal bones, and tools made of bone and shell, was used as a foragers' camp in the Late Paleolithic era.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neanderthals painted Spanish cave red
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hafnium isotopes reveal origin of ancient Roman glass
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oldest mammalian proteome analyzed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE