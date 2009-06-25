Chad Mirkin Wins Lemelson-MIT Prize

Chad Mirkin, George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry and director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University, is the winner of this year's $500,000 Lemelson-MIT Prize, which recognizes midcareer scientists whose inventions are making a broad impact on society.
Mirkin pioneered the dip-pen nanolithography technique, in which atomic force microscope tips are used to deposit nanoscale materials, or molecular ink, onto a substrate. This nanopatterning technique has broad applications, including in molecular-based electronics. He also invented a nanoparticle-based diagnostic system that can detect very low concentrations of molecules associated with disease.
"These awards are not given for any single invention," says Michael J. Cima, faculty director of the Lemelson-MIT Program, which administers the annual award. "They're given because of a track record of innovation, and Mirkin has a long history of inventing and exploiting new and novel ideas."
Mirkin, who cofounded the company Nanosphere and founded the company NanoInk to commercialize his technologies, says that it's not enough to just develop a new technology. "If you are going to truly develop a technology, you need to go to the point where it's used," he says. "The world doesn't want just another way. It wants a better way."
Cima hopes that by identifying and recognizing role models such as Mirkin, the Lemelson-MIT award program will inspire young scientists to lead creative lives through invention. Mirkin's advice to them is this: "Believe in your ideas. So many people can be talked out of doing what they think is worth doing," he says. "If I quit every time somebody said you can't do it, I wouldn't have gotten very far."
Forensic Chemistry: A new method could increase the number of explosives detected by airport screeners.
Trade: U.S. companies complain of market dumping by China.
Layoffs follow similar moves by Amgen, AstraZeneca.
Environment: Ban to halt export of hazardous waste to developing world.
Penrose (Parney) Albright will direct DOE national lab.
Toxic Exposure: Mercury isotopes in human hair illuminate dietary and industrial sources.
Cancer Biochemistry: Mass spectrometry follows the metabolism of very long fatty acids in cancer cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter