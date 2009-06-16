More Chemicals For California's Prop 65

In a move that would trigger state product-labeling requirements, California last week proposed to list 30 more chemicals under Proposition 65.
That state law requires warnings on consumer products containing substances that the state determines can cause cancer or developmental or reproductive harm.
The California Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment proposed listing 19 substances under Proposition 65 because of concerns about developmental or reproductive harm. They include the common gasoline additive tert-amyl methyl ether, the pesticide carbaryl, and n-butyl glycidyl ether, used in epoxy resins.
The agency also proposed listing 11 other substances because of concern they could cause cancer. These include widely used chlorophenoxy herbicides; styrene, a building block of many plastics; and marine diesel fuel.
The proposal comes in response to a recent state court ruling. On April 30, a California court determined that the state agency must list under Proposition 65 any chemicals that are subject to workplace warning requirements because of potential cancer or reproductive risks. All 30 of the substances in the proposal are subject to workplace safety regulations.
The 19 chemicals proposed for listing because of concerns about developmental and reproductive harm are available at www.oehha.org/prop65/docs_admin/LCDART061209.html. The 11 chemicals proposed because of their cancer risks are available at www.oehha.org/prop65/docs_admin/LCCIC061209.html.
