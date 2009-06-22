Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dow And Gazprom Link For Carbon Reduction

Chemical and energy giants will work together on carbon dioxide reduction projects

by Michael McCoy
June 22, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Dow Chemical and an arm of the Russian energy company Gazprom plan to work together on greenhouse gas reduction projects across the globe. They say they will identify projects for third parties that could cumulatively cut millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions through the implementation of Dow technologies.

The deal links Dow with Gazprom Marketing & Trading, a London-based subsidiary of the big Russian company. The firms say they will seek projects that qualify for Clean Development Mechanism or Joint Implementation status under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Gazprom says it has already participated in several such projects, in Russia and elsewhere, that have generated carbon credits. Carbon reduction projects entitle participants to a credit, called a certified emission reduction, for each ton of carbon dioxide that doesn't enter the atmosphere. The credits, which can be bought and sold, are worth roughly $16 per ton today.

Dow says its contribution to the venture will be energy efficiency and other technologies that reduce carbon emissions. A spokesman points to amine-based technology for capturing flue gas carbon dioxide as one possible way for Dow to participate. The company is already involved in amine-based carbon capture projects in the U.S. and Europe (C&EN, April 6, page 5).

Rich Wells, Dow's vice president of energy and climate change, says the deal with Gazprom will provide a channel to market for Dow products and technologies. Dow says the certified emission reductions that come out of the projects could be used to meet Dow's own carbon reduction obligations in Europe.

Late in 2007, Dow and Gazprom signed an agreement to study chemical plants in Europe and Russia that would be based on Russian natural gas. The Dow spokesman says the earlier agreement has no connection to the carbon reduction pact.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Alberta is turning carbon emissions into an advantage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Dow ethylene unit will be a carbon-free first
EU closing in on reform of emission trading program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE