Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Turmoil In The U.K.

Scientists protest perceived marginalization of basic research

by Sarah Everts
June 9, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Brown
[+]Enlarge
Credit: World Economic Forum
Credit: World Economic Forum

Once again, U.K. scientists are petitioning their government over an issue related to government science funding. In this round, more than 1,100 U.K. scientists have signed a petition protesting a requirement that applications for government research funding state the future impact of the proposed research.

The petition, which began circulation on June 2, calls on Prime Minister Gordon Brown's government to "promote discovery and innovation in U.K. science," instead of directing funds "to projects whose outcomes are specified in advance." The previous petition successfully reigned in a government proposal that would have temporarily barred government research grant applicants who were repeatedly unsuccessful (C&EN, April 27, page 26).

Scientists from disciplines as diverse as stem cell biology and theoretical physics have signed the new online petition, which was initiated by John Allen, a biochemist at Queen Mary, University of London.

"The best research gives unexpected results. You don't always know the application or where the research will end," Allen says of the government's impact statement requirement.

But the impact statements are "not designed to ask peer reviewers or applicants to predict the outcome of research before it has even started," Chloë Somers, press officer for U.K. Research Councils, an umbrella organization for all of the government's research councils, noted in a statement. "It is intended to allow the applicant to highlight potential pathways to impact, and to allow the Research Councils to support them in these activities. Excellent research without obvious or immediate impact will not be disadvantaged in this process."

Worries that basic, or so-called blue-skies, research will be sacrificed for projects with short-term economic payoffs have been increasing in the U.K. In February, the government alarmed many scientists with an announcement that funding should be directed toward research that could benefit the economy. Then, on June 5, Prime Minister Gordon Brown announced that the federal department responsible for science and higher education would be dissolved, and that funding for these activities would fall under the purview of a newly formed Department of Business, Innovation & Skills.

Allen points out that the terms "university" and "higher education" have "disappeared completely from the title of any government department."

"The government wants specific solutions to specific--and legitimate--concerns such as climate change or bacterial resistance to drugs," Allen says. "But if you only follow a political roadmap for science you are not going to discover something truly innovative."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US expands opportunities for international scientists
US federal task force broadens definition of scientific integrity
AI and quantum information emphasized for new NSF graduate student funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE