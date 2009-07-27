Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Agilent To Acquire Varian For $1.5 Billion

Deal brings Agilent a line of atomic and molecular spectroscopy instruments, and bolsters its push into the bioanalytical instrumentation market

by Marc S. Reisch
July 27, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Agilent
Technician examines microarray slide used to detect chromosomal abnormalities.
Credit: Agilent
Technician examines microarray slide used to detect chromosomal abnormalities.

Agilent Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Varian for $1.5 billion in cash. The transaction, expected to close by the end of this year, will create a $6.8 billion instrumentation and consumables firm.

William P. Sullivan, Agilent's CEO says, "The acquisition is a major step in Agilent's transformation into a leading bioanalytical measurement company. While we continue to be a world leader in electronic measurement, our biggest opportunities for future growth are in bio-analytical measurement."

Varian CEO Gary Rogerson, says the $52 per share deal, which represents a premium of 35% to Varian's closing price on July 24, "delivers excellent value for our shareholders." The combined company will provide a comprehensive set of solutions for energy, environmental, and life sciences customers, he notes.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Agilent, spun out of computer maker Hewlett-Packard in 1999, is a maker of electronic test gear as well as chemical, pharmaceutical, and forensic analysis tools such as gas chromatographs and mass spectrometers and the reagents and lab automation tools to make them work. Varian, based in Palo Alto, Calif, will expand Agilent's product portfolio into atomic and molecular spectroscopy. It will also allow Agilent to enter the market for nuclear magnetic resonance, image, and vacuum technology.

Adrian Dillon, Agilent's chief financial officer, will lead the combination of Varian with Agilent. "We have the opportunity to create significant value for Agilent shareholders by leveraging the combined entity's infrastructure and global supply chain," he says. Agilent expects to save $75 million annually from cost synergies.

A spokeswoman for Agilent says it is premature to talk about cuts to personnel because of the combination. Varian had 3,600 employees and Agilent had 19,000 employees at the end of 2008, though in March Agilent said it would cut 2,700 jobs in its electronic measurement segment. The firm is putting together a task force to examine personnel and other issues such as site consolidation, the spokeswoman adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher to buy electron microscopy supplies maker Gatan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher to acquire FEI
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Instrument Makers Consolidate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE